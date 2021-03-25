Maurice Kirya Shares memories about Idi Amin Car

With his 6th studio Album almost hitting different music stores, Mwooyo singer, Maurice Kirya has been musically silent for some good time but active on the cyber.

On Wednesday, the singer via his social media pages posted pictures of his first car which once belonged to the late Idi Amin Dada.

The red Volkswagen Beetle also got featured at The East African Vintage Motor show in Nairobi and was pimped up by Mash Auto.

In his post, he also shared intimate moments he had with his girlfriend ‘Agie’ in the same car which caught fire twice as he was driving.

‘’My girlfriend Agie, was extremely patient with me, seeing that it broke down often, and I had petrol breath from sucking out the fuel from the carburetor’.

After my shows we would have our fingers crossed that we make it home. Her kisses were fire in that car though he posted.

He further narrated in the post how he gave out the same car to a friend Tom, in exchange for his kindness towards him.