Minister Nakiwala Kiyingi warns Meddie Sentongo

By Ahmad Muto

The state minister for Youth and Children affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has gotten involved in socialite Meddie Sentongo’s child custody battle with baby mama, Suzan Nakiyingi.

According to the minister, they are going to look for Sentongo from wherever so he can return the child and they draw up a plan so both parents can have time. She added that having a child without the mother’s permission is similar to being in possession of stolen goods and therefore a crime.

“What the child wants is not money, or celebrity but wants to have both parents. Very young children deserve to be with the mothers more than their fathers. After that then we will see how he wants to see his child or we can let them share,’ explained the minister.

The child involved in this custody battle is six years old and Sentongo who had questioned the child’s paternity did a DNA that confirmed he is the father