Tanzanians question Chameleone’s luggage for Magufuli send-off

By Paul Waiswa

Dr. Jose Chameleone, who left his hospital bed to go to Tanzania and bid farewell to fallen Tanzanian president, John Pombe Magufuli has come under attack.

The ailing singer was pictured in Tanzania alongside his brother Pallaso ahead of Magufuli’s burial in Chato o on Friday. What caught the attention of the grieving locals was the size of the singer’s luggage with some wondering whether he was there for holiday or to mourn.

In a recent interview, singer Jose Chameleone described Tanzania as his other home.

The pair boarded the Air Tanzania flight en route to Dar Es Salaam where they joined Tanzanian artists to pay respect to the fallen head of state.

Before Magufuli passed on, Chameleone had been booked to perform at an event that was scheduled to take place in Tanzania but it was postponed due to president Magufuli’s death.

” Is Chameleone here to mourn or to party?” many questioned. We have since learnt that the singer is planning on some video shoots in Bongo land after the burial.

