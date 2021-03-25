Toniks drops ‘My Miss’ Visuals

By Musa Ssemwanga

Fast rising singer Allan Toniks recently kick started 2021 with his best release to date ‘My Miss’ a love song.

However, if you listen closely to the lyrics, there’s a twist. The gorgeous and bouncy production by Daddy Andre infuses R&B with some elements of dancehall as Toniks delivers a breathtaking vocal performance which seamlessly fits with the vibrant production.

The accompanying music video directed by Laray of the famous shutter filmz is both visually striking and trippy at times, and the singer looks stunning throughout. Well worth a watch.

‘I expect a lot from this song because am trying out new things. Am sure you’ve also watched the video, it’s worth millions and a lot of hard work’ Said Toniks when contacted about the new banger.