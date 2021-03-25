YouTube is paying for my fake music – Crysto Panda to critics

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Crysto Panda has trolled his critics telling them that his songs they brand fake have started earning him good money. Via a tweet, he took a swipe at them saying one his best feelings is a notification from video sharing site, YouTube about his payment.

“YouTube really pays ehhh that Monday feeling when you get a text from Google Adsense about your payment from your fake music is amazing Blessed week FAM Katuyimbeeee aaayyyiiiii,” he tweeted.

Panda’s talent and quality of music have been a huge topic of contention among music critics with the majority arguing that his career is built on bubble gum music, jumping on every trending word or statement. However, much to his street cred, he has scored a few popular songs, received nominations and awards. One of the major pillars of his career is a collaboration with Sheebah on the remix of ‘Kyoyina Omanya’ that has so far garnered 1.6 million views on YouTube in 9 months.