I didn’t copy Sheebah’s video – Jazmine

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Lydia Jazmine has defended herself from criticism that she copied singer Sheebah’s ‘Nkutuse’ video concept where she used Deejay Slick Stuart. She argued that her video, ‘I love you bae’ that has DJ Mercy came out first and so there is no way she could have copied Sheebah.



“I don’t about any other artiste’s video because mine was the first to come out come. DJ Mercy is my friend and loves my music. So, I chose to break the monotony and have him do something new. We first joked about it when I told him he was doing to be in the video,” she argued.



Jazmine’s video released a month ago has 111K views on YouTube while Sheebah’s released also a month ago has over 400K views.



A number of female artistes have in the recent past accused their fans of fueling disagreements among artistes by forming camps. Spice Diana particularly accused the public of trying very hard to pit her against Lydia Jazmine yet they don’t have any problem with each other.