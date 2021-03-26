I don’t know about UMA,” Sheebah hits at Cindy again

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Sheebah Karungi has hit at fellow singer Cindy Sanyu, the president of the Uganda Musicians Association(UMA), with another blow, claiming that she does not know about the association.

Sheebah revealed that she has not been contacted to join the umbrella and she therefore doesn’t know it.

“I do not know any association called UMA. I have not heard about it and and they have never contacted me about it. I also think that we should be having an umbrella that fights for our rights and freedoms…,” Sheebah said.

To counter Sheebah’s claim, Cindy Sanyu, told the media that as an association, they are not forcing musicians to join them but rather calling and requesting them to join them.

“We are not forcing people to join us, we just call upon them to join us and see that we are one because if we are together, we can reach heights. Very many big musicians are with us and I hope those that claim they don’t know the association and don’t subscribe to it will do it in time to come after realizing that this has fruits in it…,” Cindy said.



To her credit, Cindy signed a partnership with Microsoft Support Centre (MSC) in a bid to help musicians get financial support and loans.