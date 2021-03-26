Lydia Jazmine unveiled as Radiant cosmetics brand ambassador

By Bayan Nalubwama

Musician Lydia Jazmine was named unveiled as the brand new ambassador for radiant cosmetics. In a press conference that happened on Thursday, 25th, 2021 at Mestil hotel, Jazmine revealed how she is excited to join the radiant cosmetics family because she has always used the product.

“I am thrilled to be associated with Radiant, a brand that is loved across the great lakes region. The team are true hair and skin experts who understand the importance of beauty for African women. I admire the fact that this brand celebrates afropolitan women.” She expressed.

The bIack and proud musician added “I am going to make sure people see and believe in the product because I believe in it.” This is Lydia’s third endorsement since the year started.

She later scoffed at people who bleach. “I am black and proud. I think it’s poor mentality for people to believe you have to bleach to be beautiful. I don’t know what they have in mind. I can chose a black person any day any time. I believe black is beautiful and am very proud of that.”

Besides her angelic voice, Lydia Jazmine fans praise the artist for keeping it melanin and natural.



