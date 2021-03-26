Nabilah Sempala locks husband out of Buziga home

By Ahmad Muto

The incumbent Kampala woman member of parliament, Nabilah Nagayi left many in shock when she locked her estranged husband Isaac Sempala out of their Buziga home.

The home has become a topic of legal contention after professor Baryamureeba moved to take it over because they failed to clear a sh800 million loan he extended through Nabilah.



On Wednesday, Sempala got locked out of the gates by Nabilah that moments after calling for those inside to open for him, nobody turned up while the entire time, Nabilah was outside taking tea ignoring his calls.



Sempala had to jump over the gate hours later in the presence to the police that was deployed just incise there was violence. Nabilah denied housing thirty bodyguards at home for protection and to keep Sempala out.

Speaking on phone with the police outside the gate, she assured them that there was not going to be violence but refused open and talk to them claiming she was avoiding the press that was going to ask many uncomfortable questions.

According to Sempala, the case is in court, nobody has taken over his house and he is not afraid of bodyguards and their intentions. Last week Nabilah’s belongings were thrown out of the house.