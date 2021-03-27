Dre Cali’s baby news throws fiancee off balance

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Dre Cali’s announcement on Thursday that he is now a father after he welcomed a baby girl was all bliss on his side but frowns on the side of singer Vivian Tendo. Why?

The two have for a longtime been rumoured to be dating and also the fact that absolutely nothing is known about the mother. A section of her fans suspected she was the mother so they decided to take a dig at her.

However, according to her, at some point it got very annoying that she considered doing a pregnancy test that very Thursday afternoon, February 25 2021 assuming she could be pregnant because they are wishing it for her.

“I came online and there were thousands of his baby photos sent to me. I was very angry. It even forced me to go do a pregnancy checkup. And no, I am not pregnant. I don’t have a man so I thought perhaps it was the Virgin Mary type,” she said. Dre Cali named his daughter Sonia