Eddy Kenzo’s Global Music award queried

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo announced through his social media pages that he has added another award onto to his cabinet after scooping the Male act of the year at the Global music awards Africa.

He wrote: “The Male Act Of The Year Global Music Awards Africa is your one and only. Congratulations to team Eddy Kenzo we got this too. I congratulate my brother Levixone you deserve it. God is Great.”

However, not everyone was quick with a congratulatory message, but a section of the public expressed doubt at the fast-rising number of unknown awards by unknown organizers with zero media promotion and digital foot print that he has been winning lately.

Some accused him of paying for the awards. Rashidah Mariam: “Nze award za Kenzo zannema okutegeera every tym mbu he has worn an award. from who? by who? From wea?? En most importantly for wat???”

She added: “Stop buying awards kenzo its too much….” Edson Mwine: “I think you’re also a project. Because the way you always Scoop the Awards without New Hitting songs mesmerizes me a lot. Congz.”

Nabukenya Judith: “It’s in yougaanndaaa we’re their international celebrity recieves award without ceremony together with other celebrities or a caption from giver to receiver.. nonsense.. Tubalemu kumagezii mukulu.. I didn’t mean to be negative am just a loyal fan of Uganda Musicians.”

This is not the first time singer Kenzo’s awards have been questioned. Nearly all those he received during lockdown were subjected to public glare because they are largely unknown.