I asked MoH to pay my producer, not me– Eezzy

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eezzy real name Eric Opoka of the Tumbiza sound fame has revealed that he didn’t not ask for any money from the ministry of health to remix the song, but asked them to only pay his producer which they never did.

He said the last time he heard from them was at the meeting where they wanted him to redo the song asking people to comply to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). He claimed last month that the ministry had promised him sh40 million that never came to pass.

He quipped that maybe the ministry officials lost his number but he has not lost faith, he is still waiting for their call. “I think the ministry of health lost my number. I am here expecting their call everyday. We first and last talked at the meeting. I haven’t done the remix because it was supposed to happen after them clearing my producer. I didn’t ask for even a coin from them but they failed to pay my producer,” he said.

Eezzy met with the Ministry of Health and Uganda Communications Commission officials last year after the former asked the latter to ban the Tumbiza Sound song for contradicting the Covid-19 guidelines they were asking the public to follow.