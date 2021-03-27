Music collabos frustrated my career – Toniks

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Toniks, the reason he despises music collaborations lately because artistes fail to promote the songs after investing all his might into them.

“Sometime you work with an artiste, claims a song and gets comfortable therefore not promoting. It gets me really depressed after investing my time, energy and apart of my soul into it,” he said.

The issue of music collaborations and their promotion has become a hot issue especially after local fans noted that their artistes make a lot of collaborations with international artistes that never get to promote the songs in their countries.

Toniks argued that the promotion is based on ownership, if an artiste is being featured, it is not their song but very frustrating when the owner sits on it.

He also noted that his collaborations depend on the vibe he has with the other artiste and not money like it is done by some artistes. Toniks is one of the local artistes that started and built their careers on collaborations.