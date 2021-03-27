Performers urged to promote theatrical work ahead of World Theatre Day

By Bayan Nalubwama

The Executive Director Uganda National Cultural Center (UNCC) Francis Peter Ojede has urged performers to aid the promotion of theatrical work for it will help in preserving and passing on talents to the next generation.

“To further the works of theatre it must be promoted by the people who are already within this institution as a way of passing on their God-given talent to the next generation. In celebrating World Theatre Day, we are celebrating a medium that appeals to the visual imagination.”

This he noted in a press release for the preparations for the climax of world theatre day slated for Saturday-27th-2021.

In Uganda, the day will be celebrated under the theme: “Theatre is a Shrine of Witty Men and Women: Who will moderate the over-pouring creative spectacle during and post the Covid-19 times?”

The headline activity of the event will be a zoom streamed symposium with Linda Nabasa as the moderator, Dr.Jessica Kaahwa a celebrated theatre professor, Director, Academician, and ITI President as the keynote speaker and Ms. Viola Karungi, Ms. Amelia Mbotto Kyaka, Mr. Musisi Munnagomba, Dr. Richard Kagolobya, and Ms. Rehema Nanfuka as the panelists.

According to Mr. Robert Musiitwa, the UNCC’s communications officer, entertainment sessions for the day celebrations will be theatrical monologues from theatrical powerful scripts by Edwin Mukalazi Theatre Factory and Ssekasanvu Vincent of Ibua Publication.