Zex Bilangilangi fails to clear debt

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Zex Bilangilangi is the latest artiste to fail to hold his end of the bargain in a business transaction. He has been accused by a merchandise dealer, a one Fancy of failing to pay sh350k for a pair of Air Jordans footwear.

She claims Zex asked her to deliver the shoes to him last month which she did after investing her transport in it.

On reaching the singer’s house, the conversation shifted fast to issues of affection that was not her interest. That she has been friends with Zex since 2012 and so based her judgement trust but has been disappointed.

“Zex ordered for the shoes last month and I took them to his place where he started professing love. He has refused to pay, my boss got very annoyed and fired me from the business. I am now unemployed,” she said.

Fancy also added that Zex has been wearing the shoes to several TV interviews that her boss has been watching, even the time he claimed he got it from his girlfriend as a birthday gift. She has vowed not to give up and Zex fails, she is dragging him to the police.

This comes days after a hairdresser accused singer Catherine Kusasira of allegedly failing to clear her sh300,000 debt; Winnie Nwagi failed to clear her sh1million restaurant bill and months after Bebe Cool failed to pay Mart Barber his debt of sh3 million.