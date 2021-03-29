Local music distributors form Association

By Paul Waiswa

Following the hardships the local entertainment industry has gone through since the out break of the pandemic, local music Distributors have come up with measures to survive the strain.

They have formed a uniting body dubbed “The Uganda Music Distributor’s Association with it’s emphasis being the music sellers in libraries at the grass root.

Music Distributor’s through their head, promoter Moswa the brain behind MOSWA promotions have revealed their newly formed umbrella that houses all music Distributors boarder to boarder during a presser held at Jojo restaurant in Makindye.

The Uganda Music Distributor’s Association (TUMUDA) targets awakening the defunct copyright society that has left artists’ works consumed freely at the grassroot yet something can be done to end this wave.

While addressing, Moswa explained that the Association is focusing to strategize on specific avenues that music libraries trade music delivered to them legally and by the distributors. Adding that this can only be realistic if musicians end sacrificing their songs freely on the various platforms.

He advised artists to connive and work with the Association arguing them to restrict the free download of their songs. This is possible if musicians approach distributors on every project for distribution since we shall have a spy network country wide to monitor and supervise all the operating music libraries.

” The local film industry is succeeding. All distributors if Ugandan movies operate legally and with a certificate and the ideology is worth borrowing”, he said.

Media personality Henrico Kabanda, the Association’s acting manager observed that musicians should stop posting their works on platforms that do not earn them targeting cheap popularity, saying that this has been the biggest problem of enforcing copyright.

He warned against music traders who might under look the Association’s responsibilities saying, it having a legal existence, deviants shall too be handled legally.

” If all shops in municipalities and cities pay for operating license and the responsible body fully ensures that all operate legally, who are we not to succeed following the live examples from which we can learn from”, said Henrico