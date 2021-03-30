Aganaga, Sendi claim Gen. Saleh ruined the music industry

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Eddie Sendi has said that the Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Gen. Salim Saleh has bungled up the mechanics of the local entertainment industry by mixing it with politics and money.

According to him, Gen. Saleh should stop giving out money to artistes because he never gives it to the right people and those with good intentions but those looking for personal gains.

“Gen Salim Saleh should stop giving out money to artistes because the ones he gives are not the right people. His intention might be going but the people that meet him do not have the best intentions for the industry. They don’t seek help for the industry but for individuals,” he said.

Singer Khalifa Aganaga agreed with Sendi claiming that Gen. Saleh has ruined their industry and therefore asked him to do one thing that can benefit all artistes regardless of their political affiliations and status.

“Gen. Salim Saleh has spoilt our industry. I know his intention is to help but if you really want to, pay up for us Freedom City for 10 years so we can have access as artistes free of charge,” he said.

Sendi and Aganaga made the claims while appearing on a local television station. It should be noted that last week, a group of artistes stormed Gulu after they were notified that their leaders were there for a meeting with the OWC bosses to discuss a way forward for the industry. Unfortunately, some ended up beaten.