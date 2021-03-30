Finally! Cindy, Phina Mugerwa admit Ken Muyisa played them

By Ahmad Muto

Singers Cindy Sanyu and Phina Mugerwa have admitted that they both got played by the same man, Ken Muyisa and that the feud that followed was not necessary.

Cindy was accused by Phina of snatching her man and that was followed by a lot of exchanges that played out in the media for a while starting in 2014. Now according to Phina Mugerwa, she forgave Cindy because she realized they are both women and are therefore wooed by men.

So, Ken wooed her and yet they are sisters, in the same industry. “But also, they broke up so why continue feuding,” she quipped.

According to Cindy, they had their fight at that time but then later realized that they now have really important things to handle that are going to bring progress and benefit generations. She added that when they broke up, he didn’t get back with Phina so perhaps he was the problem.

Phina Mugerwa and Cindy made up, courtesy of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) where Cindy is the Acting President while Phina is the General Secretary.

Lately, they have been making media appearances together given the scrutiny they are being subjected to by the public, media and artistes in regards to the purpose of the association. They made the above revelations while at the Vision Group premises.