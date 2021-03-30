I left Big Talent because of Rema – Pia Pounds

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Pia Pounds has revealed that she quit singer Eddy Kenzo’s record label, Big Talent because of public pressure.

According to her, following Kenzo and Rema breakup, and Rema’s subsequent wedding with Hamza Sebunya, people wrote her off that every time she showed up anywhere, they didn’t see an artiste, but the lady who destroyed Kenzo’s relationship with Rema.

“Every time people saw me, instead of seeing the artiste, they were seeing the girl who destroyed a family. That was not true. I think people are not used to seeing those that look like me and are hardworking, don’t live off men, their minds take them to thinking you might have given them something,” she explained.

But she noted that Big Talent is still her family and so they don’t have any problem. “Eddy Kenzo is still my mentor and he gives me advice on many issues. There is no blood but it is the public that forced me out,” she added.