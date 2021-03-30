Lupita Nyongo trolled for not mourning Obama’s grandmother

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyongo was called out by Kenyans for not joining them in mourning the passing of former US president, Barack Obama’s step-grandmother, Sarah Obama who passed on on Monday, March 29.

This was after Nyongo shared a photo wearing a black trouser suit, unbuttoned with the caption: “From the vault. When the dress-up was the bless-up.” A section of Kenyans totally ignored the fashion statement the multi-award-winning actress was making to ask why she hadn’t instead shared a post mourning Sarah Obama’s passing.

Robert Alai: “You have not mourned mama Sarah Obama?” Ongamo Maxwell: “We are still mourning our black American grandmother. Nice outfit though.”

Anwar Sadat: “Yawa Nyar Seme, you have opened your chest outside like this why. And when are you crying Mama Sarah?”

Felix Asembo: “We have funeral Mama Sarah Obama is no more come home Telegram.”

This is not the first time Kenyans have ganged up against Lupita Nyongo. Last year, the Kenyan Tourism Board appointed US model, Naomi Campbell as their tourism ambassador and a section of Kenyans said it would have been Lupita but she never visits the country. That foreigners visit more therefore Campbell’s appointment was befitting.