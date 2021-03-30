Nutty Neithan, Empress scoff at breakup rumours

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Nutty Neithan has scoffed at rumours that he has parted ways with his baby mama, singer Empress.

The ‘Omunyo’ singer said that Empress has never dumped him and they are still so much in love, adding that she is at home taking care of their two children.

The two have been together for close to a decade and therefore, he made it known that his critics and the rumormongers must be very uncomfortable because they have no plans of separating.

The pair showed up in Mukono for his former manager, John Ssempijja’s ceremony where he also noted that they are planning their wedding to prove to naysayers that they are serious with each other

Singer Empress was very active musically a decade ago and released a number of songs until she got serious with Nutty Neithan that she back-burnered her career.