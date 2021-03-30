South Sudan singer Diva Trisha dies in road accident

By Paul waiswa

It is sad news reaching our gossip and entertainment hub showing that Diva Trisha Cee a popular female singer from Juba, South Sudan has died in road accident involving a water tank Truck and a Boda Boda .

Trisha Cee‘s talent has been widely considered at a top level to an extent that many people feel she could one day become the Queen of South Sudan’s music. They reckon the nation has lost a talented young singer.

Trisha Cee is among the few talented artists from South Sudan with some incredible solo projects as well as collaborations such as “The voices of South Sudan” featuring Dynamq aka The South Sudan Child and also the Mowzey Radio Tribute song by South Sudan All Stars.

Breaking into active Music in 2017 Trisha Cee has had the opportunity to win herself a Nationwide music Award at the SSTYA Awards a milestone that shows the Music fraternity in South Sudan credit and celebrity her art at a bigger platform and she was considered a talent to count on with time.