USA based Ugandan rapper speaks out on his freedom song

By Paul waiswa

Born Isaac Jazzin Matovu 47 years ago and trading musically as Isaac Jazzin in the entertainment spheres is a Ugandan rapper based in California USA.

In an interview , Isaac Jazzin has spit venom and rubbished all allegations that his freedom agitating song is too political arguing out that it is an inspirational song that acts as an eye-opener to the suffering majority in the world.

The song dubbed freedom or Uhuru is praised by the singer as one that optimally gained back his fame that had dwindled for some years following a chain of ups and downs in the circuit.

The rapper whose entry in the music business is traced as far back as in the early 1990s during the reign of Rasta Rob MC, Ragga Dee, Peter Ssematimba has observed that his song freedom does not preach politics of selfish interests as alleged by his rivals but teaches and addresses the core values of unity.

The lyrics encourage the common man mostly youths to work hard and engage in each and every productive opportunity vital for Nation’s development. He further preaches the dangers of prioritizing social affiliations that are said to be destructive when it comes to human freedom and rights.

“We have to unite for a cause and stay away from acts of tribalism, racism, segregation and all sorts of social-classical divisionism”, he said elaborating that where freedom prevails, unity is experienced and thus development.

Through the years, Isaac Jazzin has recorded several music albums that are sold and accessed online. During the pandemic and tight lock down, the rapper released his latest album that has several songs including Freedom, a song he speaks about with love and passion, and another titled Leg that is already in circulation too.

The song similarly has picked and gained momentum across online media TV and radio stations and now devising means of spreading it beyond imagination.

Jazzin is the CEO of Jazzin world entertainment. He is an entrepreneur, artist, and author who has sold many volumes of his books, certified ecologist, and a film/ audio engineer.