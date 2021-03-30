Ykee Benda fights for mic with upcoming artiste

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Ykee Benda has been bashed for fighting over a microphone with a one Jovan Luzinda at Evelyn Lagu’s charity concert over the weekend.

The fight started when Luzinda, who was performing one of his songs had it cut mid-way and Ykee Benda’s ‘Amina’ started playing.

Luzinda refused to exit the stage for Benda accusing the DJ of sabotaging his performance therefore refusing to handover the microphone. When Benda got the microphone, he asked DJs to stop frustrating artistes on stage.

On that note, the DJ put back Luzinda’s song that he continued singing with Benda helping him out. Then it was Benda’s turn and he couldn’t help because he failed in the first few seconds and left the stage.

The concert had a number of established and upcoming artistes with CDs yearning to step on stage. Among the notable ones were Carol Nantongo, Victor Kamenyo, Serena Bata, Chris Evans, Ykee Benda among others.