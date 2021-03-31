Anita Da Diva releases comeback song

By Hussein Kiganda

Dancehall star Anita Tushabe also known as Anita Da Diva has released her comeback video called “kanamba”. Produced by Eddie Dee and directed by Zyga Phix. The video was released a few days ago and is making rounds on some local platforms.

In her new song, she confesses new love that has branded her into a new being, soothing the wounds she sustained during the her previous love. In one of her verses, she says that she is a polite woman but her previous lover was not.

“Love njivuga polite bajivuza malala…,” She sings.

“Ebiwundu nalina bingi nali mpokya, benasookerako baali bandaza, nafuna omutufu Teri kwekwasa, saawa yakutuula sina makosa…,” She adds in another verse.

She resurrects from a pool of silence characterised by domestic violence which she decried a few years ago.

She came into the music spotlight with the Dream Gals which were comprised of her, Leila Kayondo and Renah Nalumansi. Unfortunately, the three seem to have faded away despite efforts by Renah Nalumansi to release numerous collabos and Leila Kayondo’s struggle to remain in public by dating city socialites and doing collabos with Jose Chameleon.

Her solo career saw great success when she released her songs like Zero distance, kaliba, dance overnight party time and others. The stardom saw it’s relapse when she split from her alleged boyfriend Nash Wonder for a new boyfriend whom she thought was the angel to lead her into Canan only to lead her into a desert.

With songs like Yele, wine featuring Weasle and others, she tried to comeback on the scene but it all failed. Her and Ziza Bafana must be sharing a secret.

We pray all goes well for her.

