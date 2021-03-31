Fashion: Kitengi affair at the Ikon Initiative launch

By Musa Ssemwanga

Last Friday evening, another set of awards were launched at Kingdom Kampala. But this is far from just entertainment.

The iKon awards initiative, courtesy of Reach A Hand Uganda in partnership with Talent Africa, launched the iKon Initiative, a prestigious programme that will recognise and award transformational thought leaders and implementers in various fields of social development in Africa.

The iKons are a new awards initiative that will see artistes and youth awarded for their excellence in various spheres. On the fashion sense, it was a largely Kitenge affair.

