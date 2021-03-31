Feffe Bussi dragged to police over sh800K

By Ahmad Muto

Luga-flow rapper Feffe Busi is on the spot after a one Vizo who organized a concert in Kasenge, Nsangi in Wakiso district accused the rapper of taking his money and refusing to perform in 2019.

Vizo said he agreed with Feffe and his management that the charge was sh800,000 but he first had to deposit sh400,000 that he did.

However, on the day of the concert, Feffe turned up, collected his balance of sh400,000 never to be seen again.

He has now opened a case against the rapper at Kasenge Police Station seeking refund plus damages claiming that Feffe not performing irritated the audience that destroyed property at the venue and also his business has since collapsed.

“People got angry with me. The owner of the venue is not happy because his properties were destroyed and my business also collapsed. Now I want my money back. I have opened a case against him at Kasenge police station and so he has to go and pay my money,” explained Vizo.

He added that he tried the last many months to settle the issue but both Feffe and his manager neither answer nor return his calls.