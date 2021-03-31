I don’t have a type – Carol Nantongo

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Carol Nantongo has revealed that when it comes to men, she does not have a type but prefers a man she will relate with easily.

She noted that it is because her experience; the reason she has exes, men become available to use women and disappear. She also spoke out on her alleged relationship with gospel singer Levixone saying she has never dated him or any other artiste and is very aware he has someone that she knows very well.

Levixone on his part also said they have never been in a relationship, arguing that the rumour started when she showed up at Nantongo’s birthday party at a time they didn’t know each other well. However, he noted that she is a very amazing and down to earth.