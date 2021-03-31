Jazmine says she was not drunk in viral video

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Lydia Jazmine has opened up on the viral video that made rounds on social media last week of her seemingly drunk to the point of displaying her underwear.

She claims she was not drunk because she does not drink but was out having fun. She accused those around her of terrible motives saying they aimed their camera lens to get her and they did.

“I never get drunk, I was out with my friends having fun. That is my private life. I don’t put it out in public. Someone was out there and aimed for that particular shot but I am allowed to go out and have fun,” she said.

She added that she never speaks about such issues as a rule because it not how she handles things, and the bar where they were was not full to capacity and had permission to be there, therefore not violating any covid-19 SOPs. However, she refused to name the bar.

“I don’t drink. I ever come out to speak on such because that is not how I do things. Regardless of how many times I will explain, people will choose not to understand.”