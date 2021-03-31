Kenzo,Levixone shine at the little known Global Music Awards

By Musa Ssemwanga

The winners of the first annual Global Music Awards Africa were announced at a virtual ceremony in Accra, Ghana, last weekend.

The awards platform is the brainchild of Ghana-based event company Smart Focus Media and seeks to celebrate outstanding musical accomplishments by African acts while promoting the continent’s artists to global audiences.

Our very own, Eddy Kenzo and Levixone were among the winners on the night and they took to social media to share the news with their fans.

To win the Global Act of the year, Eddy Kenzo beat Bella Shumrda and Leezy both from Nigeria whereas Levixone won the Global Gospel Song of the year with competition from Nigeria’s Joe Praize and others.

Other Ugandans nominated in the same awards but lost included Nutty Meithan for the Global Artist of the year Nutty Neithan who lost to the musically on-form Burna Boy.

Deejays Slick Stuart and Roja also lost in their ‘Global Collaboration Song of the year’ Category.