Local entertainers rate Nwagi’s silhouette challenge

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Winnie Nwagi might be late on this one but it is safe to say she crowned it. The #SilhoutteChallenge became viral in February, where you film yourself to the sound of music and as it transitions, you merge the video with another that changes your appearance into a silhouette.

Nwagi, shared hers on Instagram on Tuesday, March, 30 after the heavy morning downpour with the caption: “How’s the weather treating u 🇺🇬 #cozyweather.”

In the video, she is seen wrapping a replica of the Uganda flag around her waist, checking her hair before starting the dance routine that transitions into a silhouette.

Several Uganda entertainers joined in hailing her for the viral video, especially for her confidence. Pallaso commented: “Wabula mwana gwe.” Singer Angelina commented: “Madam do you want to break the internet Oba.” DJ Shiru commented with six fire emojis.

Geosteady said ‘Firebaby” while Karole Kasita commented: “naye mwanagwe owengabi nkumaze.” Winnie Nwagi has faced critics many times in the last couple of months over her social media activities, the last notable one being a photo in a swim suit somewhere in Western Uganda that generated all sorts of reactions online.