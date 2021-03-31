St.Nelly Sade offers free salon services to ghetto youth

By Hussein Kiganda

Underground lugaflow rapper Nsubuga Nelson (St.Nelly Sade) is offering free hair cuts to children in the poverty ridden areas around Kampala.

The rapper has been going around with his hair-cutting machines and other accessories trimming off hair from several children in slums.

Writing on his social media platforms, the rapper promised to continue with this and promised to extend the free service to the people of Katanga and Kawempe during the Easter season.

“I have the opportunity to change people’s lives by starting with their appearance. It’s a beautiful thing. 3rd April katanga, 4th April Easter Sunday- Kawempe mbogo…,”the rapper wrote.

His move has left many amuzed and to his post, many thanked him and others called upon him to extend the service to their different places.

Like Babaluku, Kian Banks, the late Mulekwa and many more, these underground rappers have not gained much popularity.