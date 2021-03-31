Ykee Benda snatched my woman, we don’t talk – Bruno K

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bruno K has disclosed that he is not friends with Ykee Benda because of a woman. According to Bruno K, Benda snatched his girlfriend of 6 years only to break-up in less than a month.

He explained that it started as a rumour till one day he found them together and that was when all the respect he had for Benda and his art vanished.

“I heard rumours she was dating Ykee Benda. Men change when it comes to women. Benda was my friend and I had a lot of respect for him and his art. But how he snatched the girl from me, I couldn’t believe. We had been dating for six years, my family and friends knew her. Ykee had only seen her for a week,” narrated Bruno K.

He added: “So one time I found her with Ykee, I called her to ask about my sister whom she had taken somewhere and something unusual happened. I wasn’t going to ask her about Ykee. But he came and pushed me, telling me to excuse his girlfriend. We have never talked since. The girl dumped him after one week and she is now married.” Bruno K said he once told his friends, singers Apass and the B2C boys who got shocked.