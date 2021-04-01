Bruno K claims Kazoora frustrated his Trace Star bid

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Bruno K, it was JKazoora who made sure he didn’t win the singing competition, Airtel Trace star years ago.

He says he noticed a lot of anomalies with the organisation of the competition and confronted Kazoora who took offense and assured him he was not going to win.

“The reason I failed to understand the competition is it had Kazoora. Before the finals I had a big argument with him. I was raised to speak up regardless of who you are. I told him they were not facilitating us. Kazoora told me to my face that I was not going to win,” he said.



Bruno K added that he also sought to understand how the winner was taking home a million shillings while the second runner up, just a phone.

He argued that if it was not for Kazoora he was going to be declared winner because he was people’s favourite and got enough votes.

He claims singer Julie Mutesasira sent him a message also wondering what happened because he was clearly the winner.

The competition was won by singer Sandra Suubi, Bruno K was first runner-up. The other finalists were Allan Toniks and Brenda Nantongo.