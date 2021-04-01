Burnaboy gets Nigeria’s Distinguished Service Star award

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has been awarded the Distinguished Service Star of River State (DSSRS) title following his win at the 63 rd Grammy Awards two weeks ago. He received the award in his home town of Port Harcourt handed over by Governor Nyesom Wike in the presence of his family and management team. In addition, he will also be gifted land and funds to build a house on it.

According to Wike, the award is a token of gratitude and hoped that it would serve as an encouragement to the people of River State to aspire to get to Burna’s level.

DSSRS is the state’s second highest distinction award given in recognition of exceptional service or performance in any field of human endeavor.

Burna Boy’s Grammy was for his critically acclaimed album ‘Twice As Tall’ that was co-produced by American music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.