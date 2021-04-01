Douglas Lwanga bids farewell to Record TV

By Bayan Nalubwama

Reknown television personality Douglas Lwanga has penned an emotional good bye message to Record television.

During the official closure of the then Kamwokya based television, the celebrated TV host revealed that he will always feel indebted to the station because it gave him his first exposure.



“Today I was invited to Record TV to officially say good bye to the channel that is closing. I would like to thank the station for giving me my very first TV platform. I would not be me without Record TV. It was worth. Goodbye Record TV.” He said



According to Ezekiel Motoseneng, the managing director of Record TV Network Uganda, the television had to close because most of the advertisers especially on European market that funded the station were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and this affected their commercial strength to operate a TV station in Uganda.

The television closed down on 31st-03-2021 after operating for fifteen years. Douglas Lwanga started his television career at Record TV in 2010 hosting the Katogo music show.