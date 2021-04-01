Fans trash Ang3lina for claiming she doesn’t know Queen Bella

By Hussein Kiganda

Angela Nabuufu Kintu also known as Ang3lina has been trashed by fans over a question she asked one of her fans on her Facebook page.

The UK-based singer had posted on her handle that she wants to have a collabo with a male Ugandan dancehall artist and one of her fans suggested for Queen Bella.

“Name a Ugandan male DANCEHALL artist I can do a collabo with. I got a nice dancehall tune in the kitchen…I need some good male vibes on it.” She posted.

To this, Crushy Hassan commented,”it’s time wake up d real queen fi di dancehall Queen Bella. U guys need to collaborate with yo legends like d Nigerians and Americans are doing.”

In a reply, Ang3lina wrote,”yo 100% right…, Naye who is Queen Bella?”

Her fans rushed to trash her on the same reply saying that she was not fair and this was meant to demean the dancehall Queen.

“Are you Ugandan?? If yess, you are not serious. You are about to ask who is Sarah Zawedde.” Spero Spera Mornings wrote.

“If you don’t know Queen Bella Ug, then oli wakyamu…she is Ugandaz only living female dancehall legend..hehe,” Kaks Kaks wrote.

“And you also claim to be Ugandan artist when you don’t know Bella wtf?” Warchild wrote.

After a thorough thrash from fans, she was forced to apologise to them for that.

“Bansonyiwe, let me go to Youtube,” she replied on one of her fan’s comment.