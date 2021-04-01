I was bashed for being shabby on Record TV – Douglas Lwanga

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Douglas Lwanga disclosed that he became fashion conscious the day a caller told him on live television that his fashion sense was not for TV. This was while appearing on the last episode of ‘Kiggunda’ that succeeded his maiden show ‘Katogo’ on Record TV’s last day on air on Wednesday, March, 31.

According to him, that call was followed by a lot of criticism from viewers until fashion entrepreneur Abryanz saved him when he offered to become his stylist.

He also noted that the time he joined the station, it didn’t have enough human resource that he had to be his own camera man; frame himself and go kick off the show that when he left, he discovered other stations had makeup artistes, producers, camera men among others.

Douglas hosted ‘Katogo’, that was one of the first daily music/lifestyle shows on television 10 years ago.