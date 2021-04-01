Jazmine proposes Chameleone, Mesach collabo, fans ask for Rema

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Lydia Jazmine’s fans have demanded a collaboration with singer Rema Namakula. This was after she took to her social media to ask her fans for the artistes she should collaborate with. “Which artistes would you love to see on my next collaboration.” Among other artistes, the majority picked Rema Namakula as the artistes, followed by Eddy Kenzo.

Later she shared a photo with singers Jose Chameleone and Mesach Semakula as the collaborations she is working on, both artistes not mentioned by her fans.

It is important to note that Lydia Jazmine was accused by Rema’s fans of wrecking her home with Kenzo, claiming she was Kenzo’s other woman. Jazmine denied the allegations and said as much as she is not friends with Rema, they are not enemies.