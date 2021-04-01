Movit Unveils Baby Gloria As New Brand Ambassador

By Paul Waiswa

Movit brand, has today unveiled Gloria Mulungi Senyonjo popularly known as Baby Gloria, as the Movit Brand Ambassador.

The announcement was made today April 01, 2021 at a press briefing which was held at Movit Products Limited (MPL), head offices.

According to the Head Marketing, Robert Kitenda-Movit Products Limited, delivering quality products and ensuring an improved customer experience is an aspect that the company values.

On the above grounds, partnering with inspirational personalities who speak to various audiences and our respective brands is an initiative that comes in very timely. Movit brand in this case has unveiled Ms. Gloria Mulungi as the new brand ambassador who not only appeals to Movit as a brand but has also been a huge part of us for a decade now.”

He further adds that, Gloria’s confidence as a young, aspirational lady speaks to what Movit brand stands for and bringing her on board is a sign of the bright journey that lies ahead for our Movit brand.

In his remarks, the Movit Brand Manager, Stephen Adinyai remarked that, “Today, I am excited that we are officially unveiling Baby Gloria as the Movit Brand Ambassador. This partnership will create a platform for the brand to interact with Gloria’s audience through all the Movit marketing initiatives that will be executed, and further inspire all Movit customers who look up to Gloria and have been positively impacted in one way or another by her journey, work and lifestyle.”

Our journey with Baby Gloria is one that spans over 10 years when we first held the Movit Herbal Jelly campaign, an initiative that was a tremendous success, thanks to our partnership with Baby Gloria. These campaigns and engagements still appeal to our everyday Ugandan by evoking a confident lifestyle which resonates with the Movit tagline, All Day Confidence, he adds.

“I am overly joyed with this opportunity that Movit has extended to me. The Movit brand is a huge landmark in my career because it tells a story of a young girl sprouting over the decade doing what Iam passionate about, and that is representing a brand that I resonate with in every way. Over the years, we have inspired women across all age brackets to use Movit products for a confident look and feel all day so joining yet another partnership today, with this great brand is an opportunity I look forward to and treasure going forward.,” revealed Gloria Mulungi.

Movit is a place I consider home. With this partnership, I believe that we shall aspire to continuously take the Movit brand to greater heights and carry the Movit brand to all-homes in Uganda and beyond.”

As an Ambassador, Gloria will represent the Movit brand across its various brand and marketing initiatives and activities.

With a commendable social media audience, and flourishing career in the entertainment industry, Gloria will work closely with the Movit brand to appeal to all Movit customers and further boost the brand’s affinity and interaction with its customers and the general public.