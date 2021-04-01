Tina fierce claims Spice Diana wears designer brand knock-offs

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Tinafierce has called out local celebrities for opting to wear designer merchandise but instead of going for the originals, they end up with knock offs because they are cheap.

She particularly mentioned singer Spice Diana’s shoes.

“Dear Ugandan celebrities, if you choose to wear designer clothes then please please, let them be authentic same goes for gadgets #knockoffareaturnoff. Signed: a regular Ugandan gal who owns no labels (my Jordans are my babies not objects). She added: “Ohhh this man is shaking a table with Spice Diana’s shoes on it,” she tweeted.

Spice Diana while appearing on a live television interview early this year said she buys most of her clothes from the UK and US after moving on from China where she used to get them.

Comedian Conan Tumusiime blamed the entertainers saying being one of them, they set themselves up to fail by setting unrealistic standards.