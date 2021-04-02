Akon arrives in Uganda for investment plans

By Paul waiswa

Senegalese- American singer, rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Akon, real names Aliaune Damala Badara has this morning arrived in Uganda for a business visit according to the foreign affairs ministry.

The 47 year old international music guru has been received by a group of officials from the central government led by the senior presidential advisor on Diaspora affairs, Abbey Walusimbi, Uganda Tourism ambassador Eddy kenzo, sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa from the Uganda Muslim supreme council, among other officials.

It’s remembered that in 2018, Akon announced plans to establish a $ 6 billion futuristic pan African smart City in Senegal dubbed ‘Akon City’. Supported by the Senegalese government, the 800 hectare solar powered City will feature shopping Malls, music studios, tourist resorts among other infrastructures. Uganda hopes hopes that the singer can reciprocate the same thing here. Akon will meet the mufti of Uganda before meeting president museveni.

The singer cum investor will also visit a number of Tourism sites and religious insitutions during his stay.