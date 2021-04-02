Chameleone blasts music promoters

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone has asked events promoters to stop turning up for meetings meant for artistes as if they are part of them. He said all the other established industries like the Nigerians know how to separate themselves properly according to their job descriptions; promoters, presenters, comedians all have their associations.

“When they call for promoters, the Balaams go, but when they call for artistes, they also come, bouncers also show up, and presenters all come yet they have their associations and we don’t go there,” he ranted.

He pointed out that the time he got into a fight with music producer Diggy Baur, he was summoned by the music producers association and he apologized to them. Therefore, musicians should mean musicians. We don’t what to hear that the ministry of Tourism has called musicians for a meeting and say, Spice Diana’s manager Roger shows up. Musicians should mean those that hold microphones.

He urged the young artistes to go and encourage their colleagues to join UMA so that they can build the industry and leave a legacy.