Cindy trashes Benda after securing Sh100M for UMA

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Ykee Benda who has since distanced himself from the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) activities since resigning from the position of president has responded to Cindy. Cindy who is currently the acting president accused Benda of failing artistes during his tenure claiming he did nothing besides holding the title of president.

In his defence, Ykee Benda said as much as he does not participate in their activities, his friends that used not to warm up to the association now turn up in numbers. He mentioned Apass and Gravity who keep him updated. And he is happy that Cindy is bragging about making a huge difference in a short time, registering over 100 artistes and securing for them sh100 million for their SACCO through the Microfinance Support Centre. He noted that when leadership changes, things have to change. “This is how the association will prosper, we should not tie its leadership to individuals. I have personally not seen any problem with her style of leadership,” he said.