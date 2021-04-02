Daxx Kartel Pens romantic message to wife

By Hussein Kiganda

Facebook inlaws who thought that singer Sulaiman Ssebunya a.k.a Daxx Kartel and wife, Naluwooya Maureen a.k.a Momo19, broke up must be confused.

When the two were said to have split, these inlaws ran to social media saying that they knew it would end in tears as others mocked the fresh couple for not being true to each other.



Well, Daxx Kartel has sealed it all with a romantic message to his wife on her birthday. The singer described Momo19 as a strong and loving wife. He called her his one and only.



“Happy birthday my love, my wife, my one and only @Momo19. n mummy shukie. Every man deserves a fighting steel lady, mine is here, she is a Titan…,”he wrote on his social media handle



The two took their marriage oaths months ago and had anikka(Islamic wedding). When the rumours circulated on social media that they had split, Daxx Kartel did not utter a word but Momo19 came out and rushed them.



“We don’t have any problem, we are still together. Those who say we separated, I don’t know where they get what they say. My supporters know I am still with my husband…,” She said some time back.

Now that Daxx Kartel has penned such a romantic message to her, it is clear reply to those who thought they the two are not together.