I don’t want security, I can’t feed them – Katumba

By Ahmad Muto

Former presidential candidate John Katumba has revealed that he is too broke to take care of security personnel’s daily needs and does not feel safe anymore.

He made the revelation while appearing before Parliament’s Human Right Committee investigating human rights violations witnessed during and after the election period. He claimed he was not safe despite the fact that he was given a security detail.

Committee member, Kawempe North’s Latif Sebagala asked him whether they should consider asking the government to give him security because thugs broke into his house on March 31, he said the last time he had them, he was unable to feed them.

“They give you 11 and say you have 11 guns, actually 22 because each has a pistol. They say they are self-contained and will have everything. Guess what, you can eat when these people are there just looking at you. I thought I was going to be facilitated,” he explained.