I made a mistake and had you early – Desire Luzinda to teen daughter

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Desire Luzinda left her daughter Mitchell Kaddu, 18, and her followers on social media startled when she took on a ssenga’s role to discuss relationships and sex with her daughter on camera. A session that started with ‘Do you have a boyfriend?’ ended with a ‘No sex before marriage’ commitment for Mitchell.

Luzinda told her daughter that she had her when she was 19 and has since developed a lot of respect for her sisters and friends that have gotten married as virgins and so wishes the same for her daughter. “I have friends and sisters who got married as virgins and it is amazing. I am proud of them, and I want that for you. I made my mistake and had you early,” she said.

Luzinda was also cut short by her daughter when she started telling her she is aware teens her age like dating because they think it is cool. Mitchell said: “Before you go any further, it is not that we just date for fun. I don’t know how to put it, it is a feeling. You can’t stop one from liking somebody…sex is a gift from God, once you have it, you are spiritually and emotionally attached to that person.”

Michelle added that some parents are so strict with their children that they are unable to have such conversations or even make jokes.