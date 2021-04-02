Mwenda asked to get over obsession with Bobi Wine

By Ahmad Muto

Journalist Andrew Mwenda who has partly carved a career out of trolling NUP leader and singer Bobi Wine on Thursday, April 1 shared an old footage of the Bobi in studio going through the creative process of making a song.

Because it sounded terrible and far from a song, Mwenda captioned it: “The president @HEBobiwine Uganda missed to have just because Simon Byabakama and his team at the Electoral Commission stole his votes and gave them to @KagutaMuseveni.”



Bobi Wine’s supporters and sympathizers defended him from Mwenda telling him that Bobi lives rent free in his head and he has no idea whatsoever what a creative process is like, but most importantly how a hit song is made.

Iam_Humphrey: “Are you totally ignorant of the creative processes in a music studio or you’re just petty since that time the state had you locked up?”

Ugaman: “I am not shocked you are an expert about everything else apart from music I guess. Next time call Bebe to tell you how music is made in studio Andrew!”

Munezero Ronnie: “The way he lives rent free in your head forces me to think you scream ‘Bobi Bobi Bobi’ as you make love to your missus.”