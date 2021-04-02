Omutujju stings UMA for giving him sh60K

By Ahmad Muto

Lugaflow rapper Gravity Omutujju has expressed discomfort with the UMA leadership and their arrangement with the Microfinance Support Centre claiming those representing the musicians have already started revealing their true intentions.

He said they gave him only sh60,000 for turning up at Nsambya Sharing Hall for their meeting and one of the leaders assured him that they were just saving him from misery. “They gave me sh60K and said they are just helping me. How are they working with the Microfinance? The leaders themselves are going through a lot of financial stress that is visible on their faces,” he said.

He also claimed that most of the people he met their claiming to be musicians are not really musicians but boda boda men, mechanics and fashion designers because he knows some them, so why are they being given the same facilitation with established artistes?

“They have brought boda men, mechanics, designers, I know some of them and they give them sh50,000. They should stop lying that they are going to help musicians,” he added.