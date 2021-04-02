The big local artiste population killed music – Halima Namakula

By Ahmad Muto

Contrary to popular argument that the quality of local music has dropped, the reason hit songs are short-lived on the airwaves, singer Halima Namakula has attributed it to the number of artistes and songs released every year. She argued that songs are so many unlike their days when one song played the whole year.

“This generation is fast. Songs become irrelevant after weeks or months. Those days we did one song and had only that moving around the whole year. The problem now is there are so many artistes that one puts out a song another also does,” she explained.

She added that radios should play the role of scheduling when they get airplay – day or night because even sengas that are vulgar get airtime in the night and not cancelled.